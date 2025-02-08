Rayhan Thomas Shines at Astara Golf Championship

Rayhan Thomas showcased a remarkable performance at the Astara Golf Championship, wrapping up the second day with a brilliant 7-under 64, including a sensational eagle that positioned him just two shots off the lead.

Thomas, tying for second place with Jack Maguire, sits at an impressive 11-under 64, trailing leader Ross Steelman, who leads with a 13-under 128. South African Christo Lamprecht holds fourth place at 10-under.

The Dubai-based Indian golfer, having made waves on the PGTI Tour last year and now a fifth-time Korn Ferry Tour starter, aspires to frequently compete and ascend to the PGA Tour. His meteoric rise comes shortly after Sudarshan Yellamaraju's success.

