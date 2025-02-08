Rayhan Thomas Shines at Astara Golf Championship
Rayhan Thomas delivered an exceptional performance at the Astara Golf Championship, closing the second day with a superb 7-under 64 and an eagle, landing him two shots behind leader Ross Steelman. He is tied for second with Jack Maguire. Thomas, aiming for the PGA Tour, is experiencing his strongest showing in his Korn Ferry Tour career.
Rayhan Thomas showcased a remarkable performance at the Astara Golf Championship, wrapping up the second day with a brilliant 7-under 64, including a sensational eagle that positioned him just two shots off the lead.
Thomas, tying for second place with Jack Maguire, sits at an impressive 11-under 64, trailing leader Ross Steelman, who leads with a 13-under 128. South African Christo Lamprecht holds fourth place at 10-under.
The Dubai-based Indian golfer, having made waves on the PGTI Tour last year and now a fifth-time Korn Ferry Tour starter, aspires to frequently compete and ascend to the PGA Tour. His meteoric rise comes shortly after Sudarshan Yellamaraju's success.
