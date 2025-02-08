Pakistan Aims for Glory: Champions Trophy and Rivalry with India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set a dual challenge for the Pakistani cricket team: win the ICC Champions Trophy and defeat arch-rival India in Dubai on February 23. He was speaking at the inauguration of the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium.

Sharif expressed optimism about the team's capabilities, stating that Pakistan's recent performances have been commendable. The match against India holds particular significance, given their tense history and India's decision not to send their team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The ceremony, celebrating the stadium's quick renovation, was attended by various dignitaries and featured performances by renowned artists. Sharif's comments reflect the nation's passion for cricket and the prestige of hosting an ICC event after 29 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)