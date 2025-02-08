Delhi Open: Wild Cards and Rising Stars Set to Compete

The Delhi Open ATP Challenger event is set to captivate tennis enthusiasts with its latest announcement of wild card entries for seasoned Davis Cup players and promising young talents.

Among those receiving direct entries into the men's singles main draw are Sasikumar Mukund, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and the up-and-coming Karan Singh. Joining them in the qualifying rounds are youngsters Chirag Duhan and Aryan Shah, alongside Aditya Govila and Sidharth Rawat.

Top seeds such as former World No. 31 Lloyd Harris and Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki will grace the courts of the DLTA Complex. With ranking points and the prestige of lifting the Delhi Open trophy at stake, the event promises thrilling matches from February 10 to 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)