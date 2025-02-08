Delhi Open: Wild Cards and Rising Stars Set to Compete
The Delhi Open, an ATP Challenger event, announced wild card entries for three Davis Cuppers. The tournament will feature top players like Lloyd Harris and Shintaro Mochizuki. This platform offers a chance for emerging talents to gain ATP points and improve their rankings.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Open ATP Challenger event is set to captivate tennis enthusiasts with its latest announcement of wild card entries for seasoned Davis Cup players and promising young talents.
Among those receiving direct entries into the men's singles main draw are Sasikumar Mukund, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and the up-and-coming Karan Singh. Joining them in the qualifying rounds are youngsters Chirag Duhan and Aryan Shah, alongside Aditya Govila and Sidharth Rawat.
Top seeds such as former World No. 31 Lloyd Harris and Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki will grace the courts of the DLTA Complex. With ranking points and the prestige of lifting the Delhi Open trophy at stake, the event promises thrilling matches from February 10 to 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kyrgios' Exit Paves Way for Vukic in Davis Cup Squad
Sasikumar Mukund's Redemption: India's Davis Cup Quest Against Togo
India Gears Up for Davis Cup Clash Against Togo: Confidence and Strategy in Focus
Debut Triumphs: Michelsen and Fearnley Shine in Davis Cup Openers
Togo's Tennis Dream: Punching Above Their Weight in Davis Cup