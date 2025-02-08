Thrills on Snow: Champions Crowned at UCI Snow Bike World Championships

In a stunning display of skill and speed, France's Vincent Tupin emerged victorious in the men's elite super-G event during the second UCI Snow Bike World Championships held in Chatel, France. Switzerland's Lisa Baumann claimed the top spot in the women's competition.

The championships, which uniquely combine mountain biking with Alpine skiing, saw participants race down snowy slopes on outfitted mountain bikes. This year's event boasted an impressive roster of 63 athletes from 12 countries, significantly surpassing last year's turnout.

While Tupin secured his win against last year's champion Pierre Thevenard, Baumann prevented a French sweep in the women's category, securing first place with a commendable performance. The vibrant event in Chatel solidifies its place as a thrilling spectacle in the winter sports calendar.

