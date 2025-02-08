Left Menu

Thrills on Snow: Champions Crowned at UCI Snow Bike World Championships

Vincent Tupin and Lisa Baumann clinched victories in the men's and women's elite super-G races at the UCI Snow Bike World Championships in Chatel. The event blends mountain biking with Alpine skiing, featuring 63 competitors. France dominated the men's race while Baumann led the women's.

08-02-2025
In a stunning display of skill and speed, France's Vincent Tupin emerged victorious in the men's elite super-G event during the second UCI Snow Bike World Championships held in Chatel, France. Switzerland's Lisa Baumann claimed the top spot in the women's competition.

The championships, which uniquely combine mountain biking with Alpine skiing, saw participants race down snowy slopes on outfitted mountain bikes. This year's event boasted an impressive roster of 63 athletes from 12 countries, significantly surpassing last year's turnout.

While Tupin secured his win against last year's champion Pierre Thevenard, Baumann prevented a French sweep in the women's category, securing first place with a commendable performance. The vibrant event in Chatel solidifies its place as a thrilling spectacle in the winter sports calendar.

