DSC U-17 Finalists Decide Fate in Gripping Regional Rounds

The Dream Sports Championship (DSC) U-17 Football Tournament has wrapped up its regional rounds across several cities, setting the stage for heated national finals. Teams Punjab FC (Delhi), Chennaiyin FC (Bengaluru), Reliance Foundation Young Champs (Mumbai), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (Kolkata) clinched their spots for the April 2025 finals in Goa.

Punjab FC was the first to enter the national finals, showcasing a dominant performance in Delhi on February 6. Forward Vishal Yadav's stellar form was a highlight, marking his second hat-trick of the tournament in their 3-0 triumph over Garhwal Heroes FC.

In a closely fought Bengaluru final on February 7, Chennaiyin FC overcame Alchemy International FA with a 4-3 victory, featuring key plays by Mohammed Sahir and pivotal moments like Singamayum Iliyas's red card, which shifted the match in Chennaiyin's favor.

In Mumbai, also on February 7, RFYC overwhelmed Brothers Sports Association with a 6-1 win, while February 8 saw Mohun Bagan Super Giant secure the Kolkata regional title with a 2-1 win over Mohammedan Sporting Club, demonstrating resilience and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)