Karun Nair Shines as Vidarbha Battles Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy Thriller

Karun Nair hit a century to lead Vidarbha from 44/4 against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Despite early setbacks, Vidarbha closed at 264/6 with Nair's help. Similarly, Mumbai faced a collapse but was steadied by a 165-run stand between Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani, ending at 278/8.

08-02-2025
Karun Nair (Photo: karun_6/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Karun Nair propelled Vidarbha into contention with a stellar century in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Tamil Nadu. Despite a shaky start at 44/4, Nair's innings stabilized the team, closing at 264/6. His heroic partnership with Danish Malewar anchored Vidarbha on an intense opening day.

Exhibiting both precision and aggression, Nair confidently swept the spinners and powered through to his hundred with elegance. Contributions alongside captain Akshay Wadkar fortified Vidarbha's position, highlighting the team's blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

Simultaneously, defending champions Mumbai survived a scare against Haryana, thanks to a valiant 165-run partnership between Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani. Struggling at 25/4, Mumbai eventually reached 278/8 as Kotian led the resistance with an unbeaten 85, staving off an early elimination with gritty determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

