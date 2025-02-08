Karun Nair Shines as Vidarbha Battles Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy Thriller

On Saturday, Karun Nair propelled Vidarbha into contention with a stellar century in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Tamil Nadu. Despite a shaky start at 44/4, Nair's innings stabilized the team, closing at 264/6. His heroic partnership with Danish Malewar anchored Vidarbha on an intense opening day.

Exhibiting both precision and aggression, Nair confidently swept the spinners and powered through to his hundred with elegance. Contributions alongside captain Akshay Wadkar fortified Vidarbha's position, highlighting the team's blend of experience and youthful exuberance.

Simultaneously, defending champions Mumbai survived a scare against Haryana, thanks to a valiant 165-run partnership between Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani. Struggling at 25/4, Mumbai eventually reached 278/8 as Kotian led the resistance with an unbeaten 85, staving off an early elimination with gritty determination.

