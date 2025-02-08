Ireland Rugby Team Faces Line-up Change Ahead of Six Nations Clash

Ireland's rugby squad is set for a lineup change as Mack Hansen will miss the upcoming Six Nations match against Scotland owing to a hamstring concern, announced the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).

With Hansen out for precautionary reasons, Calvin Nash steps in, earning his ninth cap. The shift comes just after Ireland's triumphant campaign opener against England.

Set to face Scotland at Murrayfield, the team outlined features players such as Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, and captain Caelan Doris, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)