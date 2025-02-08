Ireland Rugby Team Faces Line-up Change Ahead of Six Nations Clash
Ireland's Mack Hansen will miss the Six Nations match against Scotland due to a hamstring issue, with Calvin Nash replacing him. Hansen's absence is a precautionary measure. Nash will earn his ninth cap as Ireland looks to maintain momentum after winning against England in their opening match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:39 IST
Ireland's rugby squad is set for a lineup change as Mack Hansen will miss the upcoming Six Nations match against Scotland owing to a hamstring concern, announced the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU).
With Hansen out for precautionary reasons, Calvin Nash steps in, earning his ninth cap. The shift comes just after Ireland's triumphant campaign opener against England.
Set to face Scotland at Murrayfield, the team outlined features players such as Hugo Keenan, Robbie Henshaw, and captain Caelan Doris, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement