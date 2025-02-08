Virat Kohli Set for ODI Return Against England

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli is all poised for a return to the national squad for the second ODI in a three-match series against England at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium this Sunday. Announced by the ICC, Kohli missed the series opener due to a right knee injury sustained before the Nagpur match.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed Kohli's recovery and readiness for the game, stating to reporters, 'Virat Kohli is fit to play. He has come for practice and is good to go.' However, Kotak added that the final decision regarding his slot in the playing XI rests with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The match is significant for Kohli, who is 94 runs short of reaching 14,000 career runs in ODIs. Kohli last played an ODI during India's 2023 tour of Sri Lanka. He was a standout performer at the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, scoring a record-breaking 765 runs with three centuries. Furthermore, Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record, becoming the first player with 50 ODI centuries.

In the first ODI of the series, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer powered India to victory with vital fifties, securing a four-wicket win against England at Nagpur. The victory gave Team India a 1-0 lead in the series against the Three Lions.

