Left Menu

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: The Ultimate Showdown for ILT20 Glory

The Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers face off for the ILT20 Season 3 title at Dubai International Stadium. The Capitals boast a strong past record, but the Vipers, resilient and in form, aim to clinch victory. With players like Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib in the spotlight, fans anticipate an epic final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:40 IST
Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: The Ultimate Showdown for ILT20 Glory
Sam Billings (L) and Lockie Ferguson (R) with the International League T20 trophy. (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling climax to the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3, the Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are set to battle for the coveted title. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, marking the end of a gripping tournament with a prize pool over USD 1 million, according to an ILT20 press release.

The Dubai Capitals, entering the final with five consecutive wins against the Vipers, look to assert their dominance. Conversely, the Desert Vipers have been a formidable force, securing their playoff spot early with a series of impressive victories. Despite a late-season setback, the Vipers reasserted their prowess with a decisive win over Sharjah Warriorz. Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson, sidelined by injury, emphasized the team's camaraderie and readiness for the challenge.

The Capitals' captain, Sam Billings, expressed confidence in his squad's recent performance surge, while highlighting outstanding contributions from players like Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib. With the ILT20 champions set to claim USD 700,000, the stakes are high as fans eagerly await a stellar showdown between the top contenders in this high-stakes final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025