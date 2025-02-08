Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers: The Ultimate Showdown for ILT20 Glory

In a thrilling climax to the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3, the Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers are set to battle for the coveted title. The match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, marking the end of a gripping tournament with a prize pool over USD 1 million, according to an ILT20 press release.

The Dubai Capitals, entering the final with five consecutive wins against the Vipers, look to assert their dominance. Conversely, the Desert Vipers have been a formidable force, securing their playoff spot early with a series of impressive victories. Despite a late-season setback, the Vipers reasserted their prowess with a decisive win over Sharjah Warriorz. Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson, sidelined by injury, emphasized the team's camaraderie and readiness for the challenge.

The Capitals' captain, Sam Billings, expressed confidence in his squad's recent performance surge, while highlighting outstanding contributions from players like Shai Hope and Gulbadin Naib. With the ILT20 champions set to claim USD 700,000, the stakes are high as fans eagerly await a stellar showdown between the top contenders in this high-stakes final.

(With inputs from agencies.)