India vs England: Clash in Cuttack Set for Competitive Encounter
Debashish Mohanty expressed optimism about India's second ODI series match against England in Cuttack, anticipating a competitive game. With India leading the series, Mohanty highlighted the host's advantage in home conditions, though he noted no dew factor at Barabati Stadium. England aims to fight back after an initial loss.
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricketer Debashish Mohanty expressed optimism regarding India's upcoming ODI clash against England, emphasizing the prospect of a competitive match in Cuttack.
Mohanty, speaking to ANI, recognized India's slight edge due to their familiarity with local conditions. Meanwhile, England is expected to put up a spirited fight after the initial setback in the series.
The first ODI series opener saw India secure a four-wicket victory in Nagpur, thanks to impressive performances by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. With the second match set at Barabati Stadium, Mohanty reassured that the dew factor is unlikely to affect gameplay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India vs England T20I Clash: Chepauk Braces for Thrilling Encounter
Shubman Gill Shines with Century but Punjab Falls to Karnataka in Ranji Clash
Shubman Gill's Quest for Consistency: A Cricket Conundrum
Thrilling Cricket Showdown: India vs England T20I Highlights
Ashwin Questions Concussion Substitution Decision in India vs England T20I