India vs England: Clash in Cuttack Set for Competitive Encounter

Former Indian cricketer Debashish Mohanty expressed optimism regarding India's upcoming ODI clash against England, emphasizing the prospect of a competitive match in Cuttack.

Mohanty, speaking to ANI, recognized India's slight edge due to their familiarity with local conditions. Meanwhile, England is expected to put up a spirited fight after the initial setback in the series.

The first ODI series opener saw India secure a four-wicket victory in Nagpur, thanks to impressive performances by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. With the second match set at Barabati Stadium, Mohanty reassured that the dew factor is unlikely to affect gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)