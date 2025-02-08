Left Menu

India vs England: Clash in Cuttack Set for Competitive Encounter

Debashish Mohanty expressed optimism about India's second ODI series match against England in Cuttack, anticipating a competitive game. With India leading the series, Mohanty highlighted the host's advantage in home conditions, though he noted no dew factor at Barabati Stadium. England aims to fight back after an initial loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:52 IST
India vs England: Clash in Cuttack Set for Competitive Encounter
Debashish Mohanty. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Debashish Mohanty expressed optimism regarding India's upcoming ODI clash against England, emphasizing the prospect of a competitive match in Cuttack.

Mohanty, speaking to ANI, recognized India's slight edge due to their familiarity with local conditions. Meanwhile, England is expected to put up a spirited fight after the initial setback in the series.

The first ODI series opener saw India secure a four-wicket victory in Nagpur, thanks to impressive performances by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. With the second match set at Barabati Stadium, Mohanty reassured that the dew factor is unlikely to affect gameplay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

Paswan's Lead Grows in Milkipur Bypoll

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025