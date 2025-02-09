England's Last-Minute Triumph Breaks Losing Streak

In a nail-biting finale at Twickenham, England ended their losing spree with a 26-25 victory over France in the Six Nations. Elliot Daly's last-gasp try, a result of French handling errors, secured the win.

Making his debut, flyhalf Fin Smith converted the critical points, thrilling the Twickenham crowd and lifting England's championship prospects after an earlier defeat by Ireland.

England coach Steve Borthwick expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting their bravery and improvement. England faces Scotland next, while France will take on Italy.

