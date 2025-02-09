Left Menu

England's Last-Minute Triumph Breaks Losing Streak

England secured a thrilling 26-25 victory over France in the Six Nations, snapping their losing streak. Elliot Daly's last-minute try capitalized on French errors, turning the game. Fin Smith, who made his debut, was pivotal in reigniting England's hopes. The team showed improvement and resilience throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 01:02 IST
In a nail-biting finale at Twickenham, England ended their losing spree with a 26-25 victory over France in the Six Nations. Elliot Daly's last-gasp try, a result of French handling errors, secured the win.

Making his debut, flyhalf Fin Smith converted the critical points, thrilling the Twickenham crowd and lifting England's championship prospects after an earlier defeat by Ireland.

England coach Steve Borthwick expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting their bravery and improvement. England faces Scotland next, while France will take on Italy.

