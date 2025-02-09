Glenn Phillips Shines with Power-Packed Century: New Zealand Triumphs in Tri-Series Opener
Glenn Phillips hit his first ODI century, leading New Zealand to a 78-run victory over Pakistan in the tri-nation series opener. He scored an unbeaten 106 and played a crucial role with the ball. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell added valuable runs, while Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry excelled with the ball.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Glenn Phillips showcased his cricketing prowess with a stunning first ODI century, propelling New Zealand to a 78-run triumph over Pakistan at the newly revamped Gaddafi Stadium.
Phillips remained unbeaten with 106 runs off 74 balls, displaying impressive power-hitting against Pakistan's renowned fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. His explosive innings included six boundaries and seven sixes, helping New Zealand amass a formidable 330-6 in 50 overs.
The home team's response faltered despite Fakhar Zaman's resilient 84, stumbling to 252 all out in 47.5 overs. New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry effectively disrupted Pakistan's batting with their strategic bowling contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh named ICC men's T20 International Cricketer of the Year 2024.
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024
Pakistan's Cricket Stadium Revival Ahead of Champions Trophy
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024
Arshdeep Singh: ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024