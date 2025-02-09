Left Menu

Tribute to a Fallen Fighter: The Legacy of John 'The Kid' Cooney

Irish boxer John Cooney, aged 28, has died following a week in intensive care after his defeat to Nathan Howells. The tragedy occurred after Cooney suffered an intracranial hemorrhage. His family expresses gratitude to the Belfast hospital staff and the public for their support and condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:20 IST
Tribute to a Fallen Fighter: The Legacy of John 'The Kid' Cooney
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish boxing is in mourning following the death of 28-year-old John Cooney, who succumbed a week after his Celtic super-featherweight title bout against Nathan Howells.

Cooney's promoter Mark Dunlop released a statement on behalf of his family, confirming the sad news and thanking well-wishers for their prayers and support.

Following a ninth-round stoppage at Ulster Hall, Cooney had undergone surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage. This was his first title defense since winning in Dublin in November 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025