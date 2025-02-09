Tribute to a Fallen Fighter: The Legacy of John 'The Kid' Cooney
Irish boxer John Cooney, aged 28, has died following a week in intensive care after his defeat to Nathan Howells. The tragedy occurred after Cooney suffered an intracranial hemorrhage. His family expresses gratitude to the Belfast hospital staff and the public for their support and condolences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 09-02-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 12:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Irish boxing is in mourning following the death of 28-year-old John Cooney, who succumbed a week after his Celtic super-featherweight title bout against Nathan Howells.
Cooney's promoter Mark Dunlop released a statement on behalf of his family, confirming the sad news and thanking well-wishers for their prayers and support.
Following a ninth-round stoppage at Ulster Hall, Cooney had undergone surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage. This was his first title defense since winning in Dublin in November 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement