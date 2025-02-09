Tribute to a Fallen Fighter: The Legacy of John 'The Kid' Cooney

Irish boxing is in mourning following the death of 28-year-old John Cooney, who succumbed a week after his Celtic super-featherweight title bout against Nathan Howells.

Cooney's promoter Mark Dunlop released a statement on behalf of his family, confirming the sad news and thanking well-wishers for their prayers and support.

Following a ninth-round stoppage at Ulster Hall, Cooney had undergone surgery for an intracranial hemorrhage. This was his first title defense since winning in Dublin in November 2023.

