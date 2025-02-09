Excitement Builds as English Women's Hockey Team Prepares for India Showdown

The English women's hockey team touched down in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, heading into the India leg matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25. With an eager local fanbase anticipating their arrival, the team will square off against hosts India on February 15 and the top-ranked Netherlands on February 25 at the celebrated Kalinga Stadium.

Welcomed warmly by the Odisha Sports Department and Hockey India, the world number seven team aims to improve their current standing, which includes one win and three losses thus far. The Pro League presents a crucial opportunity for the English squad to recalibrate their performance. Forward Darcy Bourne expressed her excitement about India as a premiere hockey location, underscoring the nation's unique enthusiasm for the sport.

Hockey India is amplifying the excitement by offering free tickets for both the men's and women's matches, scheduled between February 15 and 25. This move underscores a commitment to fostering an inclusive hockey experience, accessible to a broad fanbase. Fans are encouraged to secure their virtual tickets online, ensuring seamless stadium access.

