Gujarat's Southpaw Duo Dominates on Day Two of Ranji Trophy Clash

Gujarat's Manan Hingrajia and Jaymeet Patel formed a formidable partnership, adding 134 runs for the fourth wicket against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Their combined effort led Gujarat to a commanding 260 for 4 at stumps, securing a 44-run lead by the second day's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:23 IST
Gujarat's decisive advantage on the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarter-final came through the skilled batting of Manan Hingrajia and Jaymeet Patel. The southpaw duo, with a commendable partnership, added 134 runs for the fourth wicket, taking the score to 260 for 4.

Hingrajia and Patel's resolve came after Gujarat was precariously positioned at 78 for 3. Their unyielding stance against the seasoned Saurashtra bowlers navigated a tough period, lifting the team's score beyond Saurashtra's 216.

Despite efforts by Saurashtra's seamers Jaydev Unadkat and Chirag Jani, Hingrajia and Patel's composure saw them through. The pitch offered little for the spinners, allowing Gujarat's batsmen to play comfortably and find their boundaries.

