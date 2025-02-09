Left Menu

Glorious Triumphs at National Games: A Showcase of Athletic Prowess

India's top hurdlers Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse, along with Asian Games trap champion Prithviraj Tondaiman, claimed golds at the National Games. Veering into record-breaking performances, these athletes continued their winning streak, boosting their states' medal tallies significantly in athletics and shooting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:23 IST
India's notable athletes, Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse, remarkably clinched a hat-trick of titles each at the National Games, adding to their record-breaking achievements. Meanwhile, trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman added another gold to his cabinet in Rudrapur.

Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh and Shirse of Maharashtra dominated the hurdles, with both competitors setting new records in their events. At the same time, in shooting, Tamil Nadu's Tondaiman emerged victorious in men's trap finals, showcasing his precision and skill set.

The National Games saw intensified competition as it approached its finale, with Services leading the overall medal tally. Notably, Maharashtra shone in the mixed relay, contributing significantly to the state's accomplishments alongside Odisha and Haryana's commendable performances across various events.

