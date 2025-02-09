Glorious Triumphs at National Games: A Showcase of Athletic Prowess

India's notable athletes, Jyothi Yarraji and Tejas Shirse, remarkably clinched a hat-trick of titles each at the National Games, adding to their record-breaking achievements. Meanwhile, trap shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman added another gold to his cabinet in Rudrapur.

Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh and Shirse of Maharashtra dominated the hurdles, with both competitors setting new records in their events. At the same time, in shooting, Tamil Nadu's Tondaiman emerged victorious in men's trap finals, showcasing his precision and skill set.

The National Games saw intensified competition as it approached its finale, with Services leading the overall medal tally. Notably, Maharashtra shone in the mixed relay, contributing significantly to the state's accomplishments alongside Odisha and Haryana's commendable performances across various events.

