Touchdowns and Turnarounds: Sports Highlights of the Week

In a noteworthy sports week, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to attend the Super Bowl, highlighting his complex relationship with the NFL. Trump will be present for the Kansas City Chiefs versus Philadelphia Eagles match in New Orleans' Superdome, where his reactions will undoubtedly draw attention.

A thrilling NHL game saw Tomas Hertl's decisive late goal propel the Vegas Golden Knights to victory over the Boston Bruins, overcoming two-goal deficits. Basketball also provided excitement as the No. 6 Florida team upset No. 1 Auburn in NCAA action, ending Auburn's notable streak.

Additionally, reports indicate the New Orleans Saints will appoint Kellen Moore as head coach post-Super Bowl. Meanwhile, surfing witnessed Hawaiian Barron Mamiya's title defense at Pipeline, while Tyler Wright triumphed in the women's event. Anheuser-Busch returns to Super Bowl advertising tradition with the iconic Clydesdales, emphasizing American resilience.

