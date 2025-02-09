Government Unveils Star-Studded Sports Advisory Committee

The government has announced the formation of a new Sports Experts Advisory Committee to guide the identification and grooming of athletic talent in the nation. Chaired by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the committee consists of 17 members, including prominent Olympic medalists like Mary Kom, Leander Paes, and Saina Nehwal.

The committee's primary objectives are to oversee the talent development pipeline for sub-junior and junior athletes, ensure fair athlete selection processes, and evaluate the training facilities and performance of coaches at national camps. The initiative is part of a broader effort to foster greater transparency and excellence in Indian sports.

With additional members such as Shiny Abraham, Heena Sidhu, Maj Gen VK Bhatt, and various other celebrated athletes, the committee also aims to address athlete grievances, provide strategic advice to national sports federations, and improve the institutional mechanisms within the sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)