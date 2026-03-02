Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates New Office of Youth Affairs & Sports Ministry in Netaji Nagar

Addressing officers and staff at the inauguration, Dr Mandaviya extended his best wishes and expressed confidence that the new workspace would contribute to improved operational effectiveness.

The relocation is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and improving coordination across the Ministry’s sports development and youth affairs programmes. Image Credit: X(@IndiaSports)
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today inaugurated the new office of the Ministry at the General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA), Netaji Nagar, New Delhi, marking the formal shift of the Ministry to its new premises.

The relocation is aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency and improving coordination across the Ministry’s sports development and youth affairs programmes.

Enhancing Institutional Efficiency

Addressing officers and staff at the inauguration, Dr Mandaviya extended his best wishes and expressed confidence that the new workspace would contribute to improved operational effectiveness.

He noted that a well-planned and functional office environment plays a crucial role in:

  • Enhancing inter-departmental coordination

  • Improving policy implementation efficiency

  • Strengthening programme monitoring

  • Facilitating better collaboration among officials

The Minister emphasised that enhanced institutional capacity is vital as India expands its youth engagement initiatives and sports development programmes nationwide.

Renewed Focus on Youth and Sports Development

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Smt Raksha Khadse also assumed charge at the new premises.

She appreciated the structured and modern work environment and reaffirmed her commitment to advancing the Ministry’s objectives with renewed focus and dedication.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports oversees flagship initiatives including:

  • Khelo India

  • ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action)

  • Youth leadership and volunteer programmes

  • National Centres of Excellence

  • Grassroots sports infrastructure expansion

The shift to a consolidated and upgraded office space is expected to streamline coordination between the Youth Affairs and Sports verticals.

Senior Officials in Attendance

The inauguration ceremony was attended by:

  • Shri Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports)

  • Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary (Youth Affairs)

  • Senior officials of the Ministry

Their presence underscored the institutional importance of the relocation as the Ministry scales up its efforts in preparation for major upcoming sporting milestones and youth empowerment initiatives.

Strengthening Administrative Foundations

As India intensifies its focus on grassroots sports development, youth engagement and international sporting ambitions, administrative infrastructure remains a critical backbone.

The new office at Netaji Nagar is expected to support improved governance, faster decision-making and more integrated implementation of youth and sports policies across the country.

 

