Floodlight Fiasco Sparks Controversy at Barabati Stadium

In a significant embarrassment for local organizers, a crucial match between England and India at the storied Barabati Stadium was interrupted for 30 minutes due to a floodlight failure. The incident has prompted state sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj to demand an explanation from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

The minister, alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries, witnessed the disruption firsthand. Suraj remarked that all precautions had been taken, but the incident still occurred, indicating lapses in the OCA's arrangements. According to OCA secretary Sanjay Behara, each floodlight tower had two generators available. The delay arose when a malfunction required switching to a secondary generator, complicated by a players' vehicle obstructing access.

The disruption drew criticism from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, who called for an impartial investigation. Despite this, the match ended on a high note for India, with captain Rohit Sharma scoring his 32nd century and securing a series-clinching victory. Chief Minister Majhi expressed his enjoyment of the game and congratulated both teams and the spectators.

(With inputs from agencies.)