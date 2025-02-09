Left Menu

Floodlight Fiasco Sparks Controversy at Barabati Stadium

During the second ODI between England and India at Barabati Stadium, a floodlight failure caused a 30-minute delay. State sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj plans to seek an explanation from the Odisha Cricket Association. Despite a disrupted match, India achieved victory with a stellar performance by Rohit Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 23:52 IST
Floodlight Fiasco Sparks Controversy at Barabati Stadium
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant embarrassment for local organizers, a crucial match between England and India at the storied Barabati Stadium was interrupted for 30 minutes due to a floodlight failure. The incident has prompted state sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj to demand an explanation from the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

The minister, alongside Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries, witnessed the disruption firsthand. Suraj remarked that all precautions had been taken, but the incident still occurred, indicating lapses in the OCA's arrangements. According to OCA secretary Sanjay Behara, each floodlight tower had two generators available. The delay arose when a malfunction required switching to a secondary generator, complicated by a players' vehicle obstructing access.

The disruption drew criticism from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, who called for an impartial investigation. Despite this, the match ended on a high note for India, with captain Rohit Sharma scoring his 32nd century and securing a series-clinching victory. Chief Minister Majhi expressed his enjoyment of the game and congratulated both teams and the spectators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

Ecuador Decides: Noboa and Gonzalez Vying for the Presidency

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

Controversy Erupts Over Allocation of Education Funds in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
4
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025