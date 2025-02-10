Queen's Park Stuns Rangers in Scottish Cup Upset

In a dramatic Scottish Cup clash, Rangers suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of second-tier Queen's Park on Sunday. James Tavernier, the Rangers captain, missed a last-minute penalty, sealing the unexpected outcome in favor of the visitors.

Though Rangers dominated the match, Queen's Park's Seb Drozd made an impactful appearance, scoring just two minutes after being subbed on in the 69th minute. The goal gave Queen's Park a surprising lead at Ibrox.

Rangers had a late opportunity to equalize when Cyriel Dessers earned a stoppage-time penalty. However, James Tavernier's spot-kick was thwarted by a superb save from Queen's Park goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, securing their place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1928. The team awaits their next opponents in Monday's draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)