Race to the Last 16: Japanese Clubs Seek Asian Champions League Glory

The pursuit of glory in the Asian Champions League intensifies this week as Yokohama F Marinos, Vissel Kobe, and Kawasaki Frontale, three leading Japanese teams, target progression to the last 16.

With Ulsan Hyundai teetering on the brink of an early exit, the east Asian league resumes following a two-month hiatus. Coached by Hong Myung-bo, Ulsan travel to Thailand for a crucial match against Buriram United on Wednesday, desperately needing a win to maintain their hopes.

Beyond Ulsan's drama, the league's structure promises an exciting climax, with the top eight from each side of the continent advancing to an eagerly anticipated knockout round in March, followed by a grand finals showdown in Saudi Arabia in April.

