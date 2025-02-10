Detry Dominates: Belgian Golfer Clinches First PGA Tour Victory at Phoenix Open

Belgian golfer Thomas Detry achieved a career milestone by securing his first-ever PGA Tour victory at the Phoenix Open, showcasing remarkable composure and skill. Known for quickening his pace when under pressure, Detry adopted meditation and ice baths to quell his nerves amidst the chaos of TPC Scottsdale.

Disregarding the boisterous atmosphere, Detry maintained calm and consistency, nearly acing the renowned 16th hole on his way to a spectacular 6-under 65 finish. His performance, marked by four consecutive birdies, secured him a commanding seven-shot victory, leaving top competitors like Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth trailing behind.

Detry's exceptional performance places him as the first Belgian to win a PGA Tour event. With a solid final round and strategic play, Detry left no room for challengers to catch up, solidifying his place in golf history.

