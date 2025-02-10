Carlos Alcaraz Makes History with Rotterdam Triumph

Carlos Alcaraz made history at the Rotterdam Open by conquering his first indoor title with a victory over Alex de Minaur on Sunday. The top-seeded Spaniard secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win in the final.

This triumph marked Alcaraz's 17th career title and made him the first Spanish champion in the event's 52-year history. Despite battling a cold, Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with his progress throughout the week.

In contrast, Alex de Minaur, who lost to Jannik Sinner in last year's final, remains hopeful for future success, expressing determination to move beyond the runner-up position after two consecutive years.

(With inputs from agencies.)