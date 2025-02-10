Jamshedpur FC Faces Setback in ISL Clash Against Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC's head coach Khalid Jamil aired his disappointment as the team suffered a disappointing defeat against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday. Jamil lamented the lackluster performance, particularly since it was an away game, as The Men of Steel endured their second defeat in four games, facing a formidable challenge from Bengaluru FC.

Despite holding onto third place, Jamshedpur FC trails league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant by 12 points following their seventh loss of the season. Jamil called for a robust response from his squad. "Performance was not up to the mark. We have to bounce back again as we are playing an away game. Concentration should be good when you play an away game," he emphasized during the post-match press conference.

The match saw Jamshedpur FC struggling to assert themselves against their opponent, with Bengaluru FC dominating possession and creating superior scoring chances. The visitors managed only three shots on target, compared to Bengaluru's seven, and infrequently posed a threat in the opponent's box. "After the second goal (the game changed). They scored from a free-kick and then they scored the third goal. That is the reason we have lost," Jamil noted.

Jamshedpur FC is now two points behind second-placed FC Goa despite defeating them in their last encounter. This loss strikes a significant blow to their League Shield ambitions. Jamil encouraged his players to focus on their upcoming home fixture against NorthEast United FC. "We have to think about the next game. We are playing on our home ground. We have to bounce back again very quickly. We have to recover now. We have to think about the next game because it is an important game," he stated.

The absence of Nigerian defender Stephen Eze from Jamshedpur FC's squad was notable. A key player in their defensive lineup, Eze's contributions have been instrumental this season. His exclusion was confirmed by Jamil to be due to injury. "He was injured. He did not travel as he was injured," Jamil explained.

