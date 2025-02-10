Left Menu

Jalen Hurts: A Super Bowl MVP's Journey of Resilience

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, earning his first MVP award. Overcoming a knee injury and a challenging career path, Hurts threw for 221 yards and played a pivotal role, showcasing resilience and determination in his journey to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:07 IST
Jalen Hurts delivered a remarkable performance, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a decisive 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, clinching his maiden MVP award. The game, held in New Orleans, saw Hurts amass 221 passing yards, with two touchdowns and an additional rushing score.

Reflecting on his journey, Hurts emphasized his commitment to turning challenges into triumphs. Despite an early interception in the game, he maintained composure to connect pivotal plays with receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, contributing significantly to the Eagles' victory.

Praised by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his adaptability, Hurts' career, marked by a challenging start and a mid-season injury, underscores his resilience as he celebrated the Eagles' second Super Bowl triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

