Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Resilient Return: Century Leads India to Victory

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma scored his 32nd ODI century, breaking a prolonged lean patch with a 119-run innings against England. Despite his past performance dip, Sharma emphasized perseverance, focusing on contributing to the team’s success. His resolve reflects a commitment to enjoying the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:22 IST
Rohit Sharma's Resilient Return: Century Leads India to Victory
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, following a challenging streak in his career, has marked his return to form with an impressive 32nd ODI century. His 119 off 90 balls was instrumental in India securing a four-wicket victory over England, thereby clinching the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Reflecting on his performance, Sharma acknowledged the complexities of regaining form despite familiarity with his strengths. 'I've played this game long enough to know what I need to do,' he stated, underscoring the psychological aspect of re-finding confidence at the crease.

Responding to critics and questions about his future, Sharma remains undeterred, focusing solely on his contributions on the field. 'Our job is to play the game, and as long as we know we've given our best, that's all that matters,' he reiterated after the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025