Rohit Sharma's Resilient Return: Century Leads India to Victory

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, following a challenging streak in his career, has marked his return to form with an impressive 32nd ODI century. His 119 off 90 balls was instrumental in India securing a four-wicket victory over England, thereby clinching the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Reflecting on his performance, Sharma acknowledged the complexities of regaining form despite familiarity with his strengths. 'I've played this game long enough to know what I need to do,' he stated, underscoring the psychological aspect of re-finding confidence at the crease.

Responding to critics and questions about his future, Sharma remains undeterred, focusing solely on his contributions on the field. 'Our job is to play the game, and as long as we know we've given our best, that's all that matters,' he reiterated after the match.

