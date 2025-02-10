German Women's Hockey Team Set for Crucial Matches in India

The German Women's Hockey Team touched down at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, on Monday, to prepare for their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 fixtures, Hockey India confirmed in a release. Co-Captains Linnea Wiedemann and Sarah Strauss lead Germany as they face Spain on February 15 and 16, followed by pivotal clashes against hosts India on February 21 and 22.

Germany, last season's Pro League runners-up behind the Netherlands, has encountered challenges this year, managing only two draws in their first four matches. They currently rank seventh with three points and have struggled defensively, conceding 13 goals. The team is keen on tightening their defense as they approach these crucial encounters.

On arrival, Co-Captain Wiedemann expressed enthusiasm for playing at Kalinga Stadium, known for its vibrant atmosphere. "Playing here is always special, and despite the challenges of facing India at home, our focus will be on performance," Wiedemann conveyed in a Hockey India statement. Co-Captain Strauss shared similar sentiments, appreciating her return to Bhubaneswar and highlighting the return of experienced players, enhancing team cohesion. Earlier, both Spanish Men's and Women's teams also arrived at the airport for their league matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)