Deepti Sharma: Bold Leadership Boosts UP Warriorz in WPL

Deepti Sharma takes on the captaincy role for UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League, promising bold decisions influenced by predecessor Alyssa Healy. Aiming for a higher batting order, Deepti desires to enhance her game further. Her leadership comes amid growing interest in India's domestic league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:41 IST
UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma has taken over the captaincy of the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL), vowing to lead as boldly as Alyssa Healy, the Australian player she is replacing.

Sharma, an all-rounder, has been named captain following Healy's injury. Her leadership approach is influenced by her interactions with Healy during previous seasons, stating Healy's risk-taking mentality as a learning curve.

Besides aiming for a top-order batting position, Deepti highlights the growing prominence of the WPL, attracting international interest similar to foreign leagues. The third WPL season will begin on February 14, with Deepti playing at her home ground in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

