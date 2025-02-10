Deepti Sharma: Bold Leadership Boosts UP Warriorz in WPL

Deepti Sharma has taken over the captaincy of the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL), vowing to lead as boldly as Alyssa Healy, the Australian player she is replacing.

Sharma, an all-rounder, has been named captain following Healy's injury. Her leadership approach is influenced by her interactions with Healy during previous seasons, stating Healy's risk-taking mentality as a learning curve.

Besides aiming for a top-order batting position, Deepti highlights the growing prominence of the WPL, attracting international interest similar to foreign leagues. The third WPL season will begin on February 14, with Deepti playing at her home ground in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)