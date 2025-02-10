Left Menu

Record-Breaking ODI Debut: Breetzke Smashes 150 Against New Zealand

Matthew Breetzke set a new record for the highest score on ODI debut with 150 runs against New Zealand. Despite his efforts, South Africa lost by six wickets in the Tri-Nations series. Breetzke's achievement surpasses the previous record held by Desmond Haynes. The 26-year-old's performance impressed despite challenging conditions.

Matthew Breetzke, South Africa's opening batter, etched his name in the record books by scoring 150 runs on his one-day international debut. Despite his remarkable feat, South Africa succumbed to New Zealand by six wickets in the Tri-Nations fixture at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Breetzke, aged 26, showcased a stellar performance by hitting 11 fours and five sixes in his innings that lasted 148 balls. South Africa set a challenging target of 304 for six in 50 overs. However, New Zealand successfully chased the target, aided by Kane Williamson's unbeaten 133.

Breetzke's score surpassed the previous debut best of 148 runs set by West Indian Desmond Haynes in 1978. Despite not being part of South Africa's Champions Trophy squad, Breetzke's innings stood out, especially given the tough conditions against New Zealand's seamer Will O'Rourke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

