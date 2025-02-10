Champions League Showdown: Guardiola's Perspective on City vs. Madrid Rivalry
Pep Guardiola dispelled any notions of bad blood between Manchester City and Real Madrid following Madrid's boycott of the Ballon d'Or awards. With a crucial Champions League playoff looming, Guardiola emphasized that both teams deserve recognition. The fierce rivalry continues as both clubs navigate challenges in the tournament's new format.
Pep Guardiola has dismissed any lingering tension between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the wake of Madrid's decision to skip last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.
The Spanish club opted out after City midfielder Rodri was crowned best player over Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Ahead of their critical UEFA Champions League clash, Guardiola insisted there was no animosity.
Despite Madrid's boycott, Guardiola stressed the subject was closed and praised Vinicius Junior's remarkable season. As City and Madrid prepare for another intense encounter in the tournament, both teams focus on overcoming obstacles in the revamped competition format.
