Champions League Showdown: Guardiola's Perspective on City vs. Madrid Rivalry

Pep Guardiola has dismissed any lingering tension between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the wake of Madrid's decision to skip last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony.

The Spanish club opted out after City midfielder Rodri was crowned best player over Madrid star Vinicius Junior. Ahead of their critical UEFA Champions League clash, Guardiola insisted there was no animosity.

Despite Madrid's boycott, Guardiola stressed the subject was closed and praised Vinicius Junior's remarkable season. As City and Madrid prepare for another intense encounter in the tournament, both teams focus on overcoming obstacles in the revamped competition format.

