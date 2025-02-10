Left Menu

Odisha FC Holds Strong for 1-1 Draw Against Punjab FC Despite Red Card

In a dramatic face-off at the Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC, even with a man down, managed a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season. Rahul KP's red card handicapped Odisha early on, but Isak Vanlalruatfela's strike equalized the match, keeping playoff hopes alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:28 IST
Odisha FC and Punjab FC players in action (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha FC demonstrated resilience in a high-voltage clash against Punjab FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, where they held their opponents to a 1-1 draw despite being down to ten men. The intense encounter saw an early setback for Odisha as Rahul KP was shown a red card in the 44th minute, leaving the home team on the defensive as Petros Giakoumakis capitalized to secure Punjab FC's initial lead.

In the second half, Odisha FC pressed forward, determined to avoid defeat. Their efforts bore fruit when Isak Vanlalruatfela managed to level the score, seizing an opportunity in the 52nd minute, aided by an unfortunate error from Punjab FC's goalkeeper. The point earned keeps both teams in contention for playoffs, with Odisha FC trailing closely behind the sixth spot in the league.

Despite Punjab FC's persistent attempts, including a nail-biting attempt in stoppage time dismissed by Odisha's Ravi Kumar, Odisha's defense held firm. Punjab FC's tactical changes introduced fresh legs but failed to alter the outcome, securing a hard-fought point for both contenders as they continue their pursuit in the Indian Super League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

