Bee Frenzy Ends Trek Adventure in Satara
Six friends from Pune were injured after being attacked by honey bees during a trek in Satara district, Maharashtra. They were rescued by a local group and police. The bees were suspected to have been provoked by strong perfume worn by the trekkers. All are now stable.
Six friends from Pune district faced an unexpected ordeal during a trekking excursion, as they fell victim to a honey bee attack in the Satara district of western Maharashtra on Monday, according to local police reports.
The incident unfolded during their morning trek in the Pandavgad area within Wai taluka. The group, originating from Indapur tehsil of Pune, encountered the swarm under unusual circumstances.
A police officer from the Wai station revealed suspicions that the attack stemmed from the trekkers' use of a potent perfume, provoking the bees. Among the six, three suffered serious stings. Swift action by the Shiv Sahyadri Trekking and Rescue Group and police ensured all were quickly rescued and hospitalized. Fortunately, authorities confirm they are no longer in danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
