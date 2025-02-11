Allwyn and Formula One Forge Multi-Year Partnership for Global Growth

Global lottery operator Allwyn, under the stewardship of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek, has unveiled a multi-year partnership with Formula One aimed at reaching new audiences. Announced on Tuesday, the agreement centers on brand awareness and encompasses a broader international growth strategy for Allwyn.

Allwyn, which operates lotteries in multiple countries and recently took over the UK's National Lottery, sees Formula One's burgeoning popularity in the United States and among women as pivotal to the venture's success. The collaboration highlights community involvement and causes benefiting from lottery funding.

Despite media speculation about ties with McLaren, Allwyn's CEO Robert Chvatal declined to comment, noting that the initiative is a corporate venture at the group level, unaffected by UK operations. Formula One's Stefano Domenicali praised the partnership for its shared commitment to innovation and community celebration.

