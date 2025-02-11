Kane Williamson's Stellar Century Secures New Zealand's Triumph Over South Africa

In an exceptional display of batting prowess, New Zealand's Kane Williamson guided his team to a commanding victory over South Africa in the Tri-Nation series' second match. Williamson's unbeaten 133 off 113 balls, featuring 13 boundaries and two sixes, was the highlight of the game.

Reflecting on the challenging conditions post-match, Williamson praised his team's collective efforts. He acknowledged Matthew Breetzke's impressive hundred for South Africa and noted the need for solid partnerships, emphasizing the strategic and adaptable nature of his team's approach.

The match saw New Zealand clinching a six-wicket win at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, reinforcing their top position in the standings. While South Africa posted a formidable target, Williamson's standout innings and strategic partnerships ensured New Zealand's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)