Kane Williamson's Stellar Knock Seals Victory for New Zealand in ODI Tri-Series

In an exhilarating encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium, New Zealand claimed a six-wicket victory over South Africa, bolstered by a phenomenal batting performance from Kane Williamson, securing 133 not out. The Kiwis masterfully chased the Proteas' imposing total of 304 in the ongoing ODI Tri-Series 2025.

Despite their defeat, South Africa found solace in debutant Matthew Breetzke's remarkable 150-run innings, establishing himself as a promising figure in international cricket. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma, South Africa's captain, acknowledged the challenges posed by the Kiwis' powerful attack and vowed to enhance his team's batting and bowling prowess for upcoming games.

While New Zealand's bowling lineup, led by Matt Henry and William ORourke, delivered crucial breakthroughs, Williamson's partnership with Devon Conway, who contributed 97 runs, underscored the Kiwis' resilience. Williamson's spectacular performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' accolade as South Africa's bowlers struggled to fracture New Zealand's momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)