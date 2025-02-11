Vaibhav Arora Eager for IPL 2025 with Kolkata Knight Riders
Vaibhav Arora returns to Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2025, eager to build on his 2024 successes. With a strong bond to the team, he aims to deliver across all game stages, crediting coach Bharat Arun for development. Fans' expectations fuel his determination to secure another title.
Vaibhav Arora, a key figure in Kolkata Knight Riders' victorious IPL 2024 campaign, is set to return for the 2025 season, expressing excitement and a familial connection to the team. The accomplished pacer, who took 11 wickets in 10 matches, promises to intensify his strategy this season.
Arora's dedication to honing his skills, particularly in death bowling, is evident. Citing guidance from KKR's coach Bharat Arun, Arora eagerly anticipates further improvement under his tutelage, striving to be effective at any stage. His partnership with Harshit Rana marks a pivotal element of his strategy, both players forming a formidable bowling duo.
As Arora embraces the pressure to replicate past successes, he emphasizes the motivating power of fans, particularly in their home ground at Eden Gardens. Their unwavering support serves as a driving force for the team to strive for excellence and aim for consecutive titles under the KKR legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
