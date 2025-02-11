Left Menu

Australia Prepares for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Woes

Following a successful test series in Sri Lanka, Australia aims to continue building momentum in upcoming ODI matches. With key players injured, the roster sees new faces as selectors prepare for the Champions Trophy. The squad will need to adapt quickly to diverse conditions encountered during the tournament.

Updated: 11-02-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:57 IST
Australia Prepares for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Woes
After securing a clean sweep in the test series against Sri Lanka, the injury-stricken Australian cricket team is gearing up for the ODI matches. This series is crucial for Australia as it seeks to maintain its winning stride and bolster confidence ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Australia's Champions Trophy squad will look different from the stellar lineup that lifted the World Cup in India earlier this year. Regular captain Pat Cummins, quicks Josh Hazlewood, and Mitch Marsh are sidelined due to injuries, while Marcus Stoinis has surprisingly retired from ODIs. In response, selectors have summoned a slew of backup players for the Sri Lanka series.

Pace bowlers Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, and Ben Dwarshuis, along with legspinner Tanveer Sangha and batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, have been called up. As selectors deliberate on Cummins’ replacement as captain, Steve Smith and Travis Head lead the race. The ODIs will provide an essential platform for emerging players to showcase their skills under challenging conditions.

