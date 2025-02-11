Dubai Capitals Clinch ILT20 Title in Thrilling Finale

Dubai Capitals emerged victorious in the International League T20, securing the title with a tense four-wicket win against the Desert Vipers in the final match. It was a season of comebacks for the Capitals, who overcame a rough beginning to finish dramatically on top.

Captain Sam Billings reflected on the hard-fought journey, highlighting the team's resilience and stress management as crucial in achieving their triumph. "We've had some brilliant matches against the Desert Vipers, and tonight's contest was outstanding," Billings remarked, praising the decisive composure demonstrated by his players.

Having started the season with three straight losses, the Capitals turned their season around with a string of victories. Billings expressed pride in the team's redemption and their perseverance, emphasizing the meaningfulness of winning this year after falling short the previous season. Key performances from Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, and Shai Hope were pivotal, especially during crucial moments in high-pressure matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)