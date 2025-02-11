Left Menu

Surrey's Strategic Play: Partnering with Mumbai Indians

Surrey County Cricket Club retains 51% stake in Oval Invincibles while Reliance's RISE Worldwide acquires 49%. The partnership aims to leverage Mumbai Indians' extensive experience for continued success. Mumbai Indians, with a vast presence across global cricket, aims to expand their fan base and nurture talent via this collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:02 IST
Surrey's Strategic Play: Partnering with Mumbai Indians
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) has announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Industries' sports arm, RISE Worldwide, while maintaining a 51% majority stake in the Oval Invincibles. The agreement sees RISE acquiring 49% of the team for £60 million.

Highlighting the benefits of this collaboration, SCCC aims to capitalize on the Mumbai Indians' wealth of experience and proven success in various global leagues. This collaboration is intended to bolster the Invincibles' dominance in The Hundred competition.

Mumbai Indians are expanding their global reach by venturing into the English cricket scene, promising to merge their championship-winning strategy with Surrey's stature in English cricket. Their aim is to cultivate young talent while broadening their fan base across several key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025