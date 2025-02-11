Surrey's Strategic Play: Partnering with Mumbai Indians

Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) has announced a strategic partnership with Reliance Industries' sports arm, RISE Worldwide, while maintaining a 51% majority stake in the Oval Invincibles. The agreement sees RISE acquiring 49% of the team for £60 million.

Highlighting the benefits of this collaboration, SCCC aims to capitalize on the Mumbai Indians' wealth of experience and proven success in various global leagues. This collaboration is intended to bolster the Invincibles' dominance in The Hundred competition.

Mumbai Indians are expanding their global reach by venturing into the English cricket scene, promising to merge their championship-winning strategy with Surrey's stature in English cricket. Their aim is to cultivate young talent while broadening their fan base across several key markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)