Gujarat Storms to Ranji Trophy Semifinals with Dominant Victory

Gujarat secured a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals by defeating Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs. Pacers Priyajit Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla took seven wickets, dismantling Saurashtra's batting lineup, which struggled to meet the required score. Gujarat triumphed with strong performances, including a significant contribution from Harvik Desai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:38 IST
In a decisive cricket clash, Gujarat secured their place in the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a comprehensive victory over Saurashtra. The win was highlighted by impressive performances from pacers Priyajit Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Jadeja and Nagwaswalla shared seven wickets between them, as they dismantled the Saurashtra batting lineup, which failed to meet the required 295 runs in the second innings. Saurashtra, starting the day optimistically at 33 for no loss, were eventually bowled out for 197, well short of forcing Gujarat to bat again.

The defeat saw notable moments, including the removal of seasoned India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurashtra veteran Sheldon Jackson. Jackson's departure coincides with his retirement from professional cricket, marking the end of an era as Saurashtra's campaign in the quarterfinals came to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

