Gujarat Storms to Ranji Trophy Semifinals with Dominant Victory

In a decisive cricket clash, Gujarat secured their place in the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a comprehensive victory over Saurashtra. The win was highlighted by impressive performances from pacers Priyajit Jadeja and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Jadeja and Nagwaswalla shared seven wickets between them, as they dismantled the Saurashtra batting lineup, which failed to meet the required 295 runs in the second innings. Saurashtra, starting the day optimistically at 33 for no loss, were eventually bowled out for 197, well short of forcing Gujarat to bat again.

The defeat saw notable moments, including the removal of seasoned India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurashtra veteran Sheldon Jackson. Jackson's departure coincides with his retirement from professional cricket, marking the end of an era as Saurashtra's campaign in the quarterfinals came to a halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)