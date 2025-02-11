U.S. Open Revamps Mixed Doubles: A Grand Slam Game-Changer

In an unprecedented move to draw top-tier talent and increase global viewership, the U.S. Open is shifting its mixed doubles championship to the week before the tournament's official start. With a newly established $1 million prize, the event aims to capture the interest of leading singles players.

The revamped competition will feature shorter matches played over two days, with 16 teams battling it out. Organizers believe this change will attract the sport's highest-profile athletes, for whom traditional doubles conflicts with singles schedules and physical demands.

Lew Sherr, CEO of the U.S. Tennis Association, emphasized the potential for heightened fan engagement. To ensure the event stands as a legitimate competition, prize money has been doubled, with participation driven by singles rankings and wild cards. ESPN will broadcast the event, giving it a primetime spotlight.

