U.S. Open Revamps Mixed Doubles: A Grand Slam Game-Changer

The U.S. Open is moving its mixed doubles championship to a week before the tournament starts, with a new format and a $1 million prize. Organizers hope to attract top singles players by allowing them to compete without compromising their singles schedules, creating more global interest in doubles.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move to draw top-tier talent and increase global viewership, the U.S. Open is shifting its mixed doubles championship to the week before the tournament's official start. With a newly established $1 million prize, the event aims to capture the interest of leading singles players.

The revamped competition will feature shorter matches played over two days, with 16 teams battling it out. Organizers believe this change will attract the sport's highest-profile athletes, for whom traditional doubles conflicts with singles schedules and physical demands.

Lew Sherr, CEO of the U.S. Tennis Association, emphasized the potential for heightened fan engagement. To ensure the event stands as a legitimate competition, prize money has been doubled, with participation driven by singles rankings and wild cards. ESPN will broadcast the event, giving it a primetime spotlight.

