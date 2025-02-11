India Champions Inclusion: Cash Prizes for Special Olympics Medalists

In a landmark move aimed at fostering an inclusive sports environment, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has allocated significant cash prizes for Indian athletes with intellectual disabilities, who have clinched medals at the World Games. This initiative follows a revised cash awards allotment scheme, as announced by the Ministry, marking a pivotal shift in India's sports inclusivity strategy.

Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat, has applauded this decision, underscoring its role in assisting athletes financially and serving as a formidable motivational tool. Nadda expressed gratitude towards Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Raksha Khadse, Minister of State, for their acknowledgment of athletes' hard work amid these landmark changes. This boost comes in accordance with the newly revised cash award scheme applicable to quadrennial events such as the Special Olympics.

Under the revised scheme, gold medalists at the Special Olympics World Games will receive Rs 20 lakhs, while silver and bronze winners will be awarded Rs 14 lakhs and Rs 8 lakhs, respectively. This recognition of achievement is viewed as a significant step towards making the sporting world more inclusive, motivating a greater participation from athletes with perceptual and developmental challenges, and setting a promising precedent for the future of sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)