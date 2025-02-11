Warrican and Mooney Shine as ICC Players of the Month for January 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recognized exceptional talent for January 2025, naming West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican and Australian batter Beth Mooney as the Men's and Women's Players of the Month. Warrican's skillful left-arm spin proved pivotal in the Caribbean team's first Test victory in Pakistan since 1990.

In the fiercely contested January matches, Warrican outperformed established competitors like Pakistan's Noman Ali and India's Varun Chakravarthy. He captured 19 wickets at an impressive 9.00 average in two Test matches. Warrican's impactful 10-wicket haul in Multan, including a career-best 7/32, underscored his prowess on spin-friendly pitches.

Mooney excelled in crucial moments against England during the Ashes. Her tactical half-century in Hobart and a commanding 94 in Adelaide highlighted her dominance. Mooney triumphed over challenges from West Indies' Karishma Ramharack and India's Gongadi Trisha to secure her esteemed accolade, continuing Australia's impressive cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)