Warrican and Mooney Shine as ICC Players of the Month for January 2025

The ICC named West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican and Australian batter Beth Mooney as January 2025's Players of the Month. Warrican's outstanding performances in Pakistan, securing 19 wickets, earned him the men's accolade while Mooney's stellar performances, leading Australia in the Ashes, clinched the women's title.

Updated: 11-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:04 IST
Jomel Warrican (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has recognized exceptional talent for January 2025, naming West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican and Australian batter Beth Mooney as the Men's and Women's Players of the Month. Warrican's skillful left-arm spin proved pivotal in the Caribbean team's first Test victory in Pakistan since 1990.

In the fiercely contested January matches, Warrican outperformed established competitors like Pakistan's Noman Ali and India's Varun Chakravarthy. He captured 19 wickets at an impressive 9.00 average in two Test matches. Warrican's impactful 10-wicket haul in Multan, including a career-best 7/32, underscored his prowess on spin-friendly pitches.

Mooney excelled in crucial moments against England during the Ashes. Her tactical half-century in Hobart and a commanding 94 in Adelaide highlighted her dominance. Mooney triumphed over challenges from West Indies' Karishma Ramharack and India's Gongadi Trisha to secure her esteemed accolade, continuing Australia's impressive cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

