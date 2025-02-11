Pakistan's Champions Trophy Squad Stays Unchanged Amid Criticism

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuses to bow to public pressure, sticking with their originally nominated Champions Trophy squad. Despite heavy criticism aimed at the inclusion of players like Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and selectors confirmed no changes will be made.

The team faced backlash for the lack of specialist openers and spinners, especially after losing to New Zealand in a tri-series match. However, the PCB believes the current 15-member squad is well-balanced for the upcoming tournament.

Captain Muhammad Rizwan supports the selection strategy, emphasizing the focus on fast bowlers rather than additional spinners. Meanwhile, pacer Haris Rauf is expected to recover swiftly from a muscle cramp, ensuring his participation where needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)