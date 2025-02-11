Left Menu

Pakistan's Champions Trophy Squad Stays Unchanged Amid Criticism

Pakistan's cricket selectors have decided not to alter the Champions Trophy squad, despite public criticism over the team's composition. The decision comes after debates around player inclusions, with the focus on pace bowling rather than additional spinners. Captain Muhammad Rizwan has defended the selection.

Updated: 11-02-2025 19:13 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuses to bow to public pressure, sticking with their originally nominated Champions Trophy squad. Despite heavy criticism aimed at the inclusion of players like Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and selectors confirmed no changes will be made.

The team faced backlash for the lack of specialist openers and spinners, especially after losing to New Zealand in a tri-series match. However, the PCB believes the current 15-member squad is well-balanced for the upcoming tournament.

Captain Muhammad Rizwan supports the selection strategy, emphasizing the focus on fast bowlers rather than additional spinners. Meanwhile, pacer Haris Rauf is expected to recover swiftly from a muscle cramp, ensuring his participation where needed.



