Left Menu

Vaidehi Chaudhary Shines at National Games with Double Gold Triumph

Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhary won her second gold medal at the National Games by claiming the women's singles title, defeating Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra. She previously secured a gold in women's doubles with Zeel Desai. The men's singles gold was won by Ishak Iqbal of Services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:16 IST
Vaidehi Chaudhary Shines at National Games with Double Gold Triumph

On Tuesday, Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhary captured her second gold medal in the National Games, claiming victory in the women's singles category.

Chaudhary, who had previously won a gold medal in women's doubles with partner Zeel Desai, defeated Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

In the men's singles, Ishak Iqbal of Services emerged victorious after a thrilling comeback against Gujarat's Dev Javia, securing the title with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025