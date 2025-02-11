Vaidehi Chaudhary Shines at National Games with Double Gold Triumph
Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhary won her second gold medal at the National Games by claiming the women's singles title, defeating Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra. She previously secured a gold in women's doubles with Zeel Desai. The men's singles gold was won by Ishak Iqbal of Services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:16 IST
On Tuesday, Gujarat's Vaidehi Chaudhary captured her second gold medal in the National Games, claiming victory in the women's singles category.
Chaudhary, who had previously won a gold medal in women's doubles with partner Zeel Desai, defeated Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
In the men's singles, Ishak Iqbal of Services emerged victorious after a thrilling comeback against Gujarat's Dev Javia, securing the title with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement