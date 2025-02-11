Left Menu

Sami Trabelsi's Comeback as Tunisia's National Coach

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tunis | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:58 IST
Sami Trabelsi has once again taken the helm as Tunisia's national football coach, marking a second tenure with the Carthage Eagles. Trabelsi, renowned for his defensive skills on the field during the 1998 World Cup, previously led the team from 2011 to 2013.

His earlier coaching period concluded following Tunisia's inability to advance beyond the group stage at the Africa Cup of Nations. The country's football federation confirmed Trabelsi's return late on Monday, as he steps in for Faouzi Benzarti, who was dismissed in October.

With an eye on the 2026 World Cup, Trabelsi's primary objective is clear: to navigate the team's journey through qualifying rounds, where Tunisia currently holds the top spot in its group.

