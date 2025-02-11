Left Menu

Vissel Kobe's Dominant Performance Secures Asian Champions League Knockout Spot

Vissel Kobe secured a pivotal 4-0 victory over Shanghai Port, ensuring their place in the Asian Champions League knockout phase. Kawasaki Frontale also progressed with a win against Pohang Steelers. Johor Darul Ta'zim's hopes remain alive following a crucial win against Central Coast Mariners, while key league movements continue.

Updated: 11-02-2025 20:18 IST
In an impressive display, Japanese club Vissel Kobe dominated Shanghai Port 4-0 to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League. The decisive victory, featuring goals from Yoshinori Muto, Yuya Kuwasaki, Koya Yuruki, and Osako, leaves Kobe at the top of the standings.

Kawasaki Frontale also confirmed their advancement with a 4-0 triumph over Pohang Steelers, as Yasuto Wakizaka, So Kawahara, and Erison scored following Shin Yamada's opening header. Kawasaki's win ensures their progress to the next phase, set to be contested in Saudi Arabia next spring.

Meanwhile, Johor Darul Ta'zim maintained their qualification hopes with a 2-1 success against Central Coast Mariners. Despite Gwangju FC's loss to Shandong Taishan, they too will advance. Teams continue to vie for top positions, aiming for the centralized finals slated for April and May.

