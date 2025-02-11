Remembering 'The King': A Tribute to Denis Law

Manchester United legends gathered to honor the renowned striker Denis Law, who passed away at the age of 84. A funeral service at Manchester Cathedral attracted club dignitaries like current captain Bruno Fernandes, manager Ruben Amorim, and former icons like Alex Ferguson, Ruud van Nistelrooy, and Peter Schmeichel.

The gathering celebrated Law's exceptional football legacy, which not only made a lasting impact on Manchester United but also marked him as an icon of the sport. Known as 'The King,' Law's achievements include winning the Ballon d'Or and becoming the top Scotsman in the club's history.

The ceremony included a guard of honor from United academy players and coaching staff as the procession paused at the Trinity Statue. Law's humility, despite his superstar status, was a sentiment shared by those paying their respects. With 237 goals to his name, Law's influence on the club persists.

