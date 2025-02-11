Left Menu

Dasun Shanaka's Concussion Controversy: Inquiry Launched Amid ILT20 Commitment

Sri Lanka Cricket has initiated an investigation against Dasun Shanaka, accusing him of faking a concussion to skip a domestic match. The all-rounder allegedly used this to play for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. SLC and his first-class club are both conducting inquiries into the matter.

Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:55 IST
Dasun Shanaka, former captain of Sri Lanka's white-ball cricket team, is under scrutiny after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) launched an investigation into his actions. Shanaka is accused of feigning a concussion to avoid playing in a domestic three-day match for Sinhalese Sports Club, enabling him to participate in the ILT20 for Dubai Capitals.

The allegations surfaced when match referee Wendell Labrooy reportedly authorized a substitute based on the belief that Shanaka had a concussion. His club, SSC, is also planning a separate inquiry into the incident as they tasked him with aiding their battle against relegation.

Despite missing the final day of the domestic match, Shanaka impressively contributed to the Dubai Capitals' ILT20 campaign, including a standout performance of 34 runs off just 12 balls. This commitment, although showcased positively, now faces scrutiny due to the controversy surrounding his absence from the domestic game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

